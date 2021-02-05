Uppena Trailer: Prema and Prestige

‘Uppena’ has garnered the attention of film lovers with its catchy and melodious songs, and terrific promos. It is one romantic story that has been making ‘waves’ under production. The film’s theatrical is finally here.

Unveiled by NTR, the trailer reveals the basic plot and its underlying theme – ‘upper-caste folks creating obstacles to the budding romance of a young couple to save the honor of their caste’.

The trailer begins with romantic scenes between debutant Vaishnav Tej (brother of Sai Tej) and Krithi Shetty, who play the young couple belonging to different castes. Vijay Sethupathi is seen as Rayanam who lives by ‘honor’ and opposes their love. Prestige is more important than love for Rayanam.

Set in Kakinada and surrounding areas, the film has colorful visuals. Music and cinematography are the most striking features of this trailer.

Debutant director Buchi Babu, who worked as a writer on Sukumar’s blockbuster ‘Rangasthalam’, has penned good dialogues.

The trailer looks interesting. Buzz is that the twist in the tale surprises the audiences.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, ‘Uppena’ is set for Feb 12 release.

