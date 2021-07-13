'Uppum Mulakum' team to come together for a movie

The team of the popular TV sitcom Uppum Mulakum are coming together again, this time for a movie. The project is being directed by debutant Jayan V Kurup and produced by Venu Gopalakrishnan under the banner of Blooms International.
Suresh Babu, who has worked as the creative director of Uppum Mulakum and Kappela is writing the screenplay and dialogues.
The story is by Biju Sopanam. Noushad Shereef is the cinematographer.
Biju Sopanam and Nisha Sarang are playing the lead.
Uppum Mulakum, aired in Flowers Channel, had crossed 1000 episodes. The last episode of Uppum Mulakum was aired earlier this year.