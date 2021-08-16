Urfi Javed on being evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT': 'I will kill everyone'

Urfi, who is known for her work in shows such as 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2', is very upset with her eviction.

She does want to come back as a wildcard but says she doesn't want her co-contestants wanting that because she "will kill everyone".

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Actress Urfi Javed became the first contestant to be evicted from the controversial reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

"Yes, I am very upset that I have become the first evicted contestant. I don't think I deserved it," Urfi told IANS.

She cannot seem to understand the reason behind her eviction.

"I really don't know why. People at home and outside everyone are asking how did this happen? Everyone is shocked and I am also shocked. I don't know," she added.

Does she wish to come back as a wildcard in the show once again?

"If I come then everyone's going to die. I wish of course. But I hope that the other contestants wish that I don't come back. I will kill everyone," she stressed.

In her week-long stint, Urfi managed to grab eyeballs with her style statement. She even made a dress out of garbage bags.

And of course it was intentional.

"I made a dress out of garbage bags because there was nothing else there and of course it was intentional. Why wouldn't I want the camera's spotlight on me?" she said.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. It streams on Voot Select.

