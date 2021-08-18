Urmila Matondkar hails SC's decision to allow women to take NDA exam

The Supreme Court on Wednesday in an interim order has allowed women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5 and has also slammed the Indian Army for the decisions that are based on "gender discrimination".Taking to her Twitter handle, the 'Rangeela' actor expressed her happiness and shared a snippet of the news update."Yesss!! Go get them girls!! Such a welcoming n much needed step. #SupremeCourt #WomenPower," she tweeted.A Bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Hrishikesh Roy ordered that female candidates can sit for the NDA exam on September 5 but the admissions will be subject to the outcome of the petition."It's a policy decision which is based on gender discrimination. We direct the Centre and Army to take a constructive view of the matter...," the Bench said expressing displeasure on "regressive mindset".The Bench posted the matter for hearing on September 8 and asked the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) to advertise the court's order widely. (ANI)