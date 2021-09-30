Urmila Matondkar mimics Aditya's expressions from 'Rangeela' on 'Zee Comedy Show'

Mumbai, Sep 30 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar made everyone laugh out loud as she mimicked a young and notorious Aditya Narayan on the sets of the 'Zee Comedy Show'.

After Mubeen Saudagar (as Aamir Khan) and Gaurav Dubey (as Jackie Shroff) performed a spoof act on the film 'Rangeela', Urmila mimicked Aditya's expressions and parts from the 'Rangeela Re' title track.