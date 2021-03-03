Urmila offers a glimpse into her 'precious mangalsutra moment' on fifth anniversary

Urmila tied the knot with her boyfriend Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a model and businessman hailing from Kashmir on March 3, 2016. Mohsin is reportedly almost 10 years younger to the actress.

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Urmila Matondkar took to social media on Wednesday to share a precious moment from her wedding five years ago.

The actress shared a photo on Twitter where groom Mohsin can be seen tying a mangalsutra around his bride Urmila's neck. Sharing the photo, Urmila wrote: "My precious mangalsutra moment. And a beautiful five year journey that continues to enrich both our lives. Happy Anniversary dearest Mohsin."

The actress is celebrating her anniversary with her husband in Lonavala.

Late on Tuesday, Urmila shared a beautiful picture on Instagram where she can be seen sitting under a tree with her husband, with the moon and night sky making the perfect romantic background. The tree is beautifully decorated with lights. In the photo, the actress is nestled cosily with her husband while carrying a pet dog in her lap.

"From here to Eternity..All the stars in the world..the moon.. and You. To make my life more beautiful n meaningful. Happy Anniversary my love. Ps. Don't miss the moon n my mad Romeo," Urmila captioned the photo.

--IANS

abh/vnc