Uruguay's President gets second dose of CoronaVac vaccine

After getting the jab at the Maciel public hospital in Montevideo, the president thanked "the team of vaccinators" via Twitter, calling them the "pride of the nation," the Xinhua news agency reported.

Montevideo, April 27 (IANS) Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou on Monday received his second dose of China's CoronaVac vaccine against Covid-19.

Lacalle received the first dose at the end of March, the worst month of the epidemic in Uruguay.

Speaking to reporters on Monday morning, Lacalle said that "what is most worrying" is "the loss of classes for children" as a result of school closure at the end of March, adding that officials will soon announce whether they plan to prolong the closure.

Uruguay's immunisation plan, which mainly applies CoronaVac vaccines, began on March 1 and has so far vaccinated more than 32 per cent of the population.

Since the Covid-19 outbreak on March 13, 2020, Uruguay has registered 184,865 cases and 2,326 deaths.

