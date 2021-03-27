Urvashi Rautela: Being disease-free should be main aim during Holi

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela has urged for a safe Holi. She says looking after immunity will be important during the festival.

"As Holi is expected to be the next super spreader event, being safe and disease-free should be the main aim during Holi. We should take utmost care and precautions to minimise the chances of contracting the virus. I believe looking after your immunity becomes essential. Social distancing still remains (important)," Urvashi urged.