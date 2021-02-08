Urvashi Rautela 'deeply saddened' by Uttarakhand flood

Mumbai, Feb 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who hails from Uttarakhand, is heartbroken seeing the damage done by the recent flood in Chamoli district of the state.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the news of flooding and destruction caused by a devastating avalanche in the Joshimath area of Chamoli district in Uttarakhand. I pray for the safety and well-being of my Uttarakhand people and convey my condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. May the Lord protect them from this tragedy," Urvashi said.