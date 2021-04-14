Urvashi Rautela: Follow Covid protocol amid festivities

Mumbai, April 14 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela is happy that the festival season is on, but she urges people to keep in mind that the pandemic is not over yet.

"India is a diverse nation and lately many festivals of different cultures and religions happened to be on the same day. Some parts of the country celebrated Ugadi, while others had Navratri and today is Vishu! But amidst of all the festivals I request everyone to be safe and follow all the precautions to avoid Covid-19. Everyone's safety should be of utmost value," Urvashi tells IANS.