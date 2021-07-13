Urvashi Rautela: Got help from Randeep Hooda for my 'Inspector Avinash' role

Actress Urvashi Rautela has started shooting for the third schedule of "Inspector Avinash". She has opened up about her character Poonam Mishra and says she got help from actor Randeep Hooda for the role.

"I also got significant help from Randeep Hooda for my character Poonam Mishra. He's such an incredible actor and such a powerful force of a human being, so all I could hope for was to learn from him. I was able to learn a lot from him because everything seemed to mirror and connect itself," Urvashi said.