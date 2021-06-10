Urvashi Rautela: I hope to ensure no one loses life due to oxygen deficit

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela recently informed on Instagram that she is pitching in with her bit to solve the oxygen crisis during the ongoing Covid pandemic.

The Urvashi Rautela Foundation has donated 47 oxygen concentrators, she said in the social media post.

Opening up on the subject, the actress shared: "India is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic, people out there are in agony running about to arrange life-saving medications, ICU beds, ventilators and, most crucial, oxygen to save their loved one. Arranging these essentialities is arduous today because the availability of all these things is way less than what the country actually requires to win this battle."