Urvashi Rautela opposite Legend Saravanan!

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela who was also the winner of Bollywood Diva 2015 and also represented India in the Miss Universe 2015 pageant has been roped in to play Legend Saravanan's heroic debut film which is being directed by JD and Jerry duo of Ullasam and Whistle fame.

Urvashi has also acted in films like Hate Story 4 and Grand Masti. Urvashi plays a microbiologist and her portions are being shot in Manali.

Produced by Legend Saravanan, the owner of Saravana Stores, Velraj is cranking the camera for the film, and Harris Jayaraj is composing the music.

The film also has an ensemble of actors including Geethika Tiwary plays, Robo Shankar, Prabhu, Vivek, Vijayakumar, Nassar, Mayilsamy, and Kovai Sarala.