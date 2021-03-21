Urvashi Rautela poses on yak to celebrate 35 million Instafam

Urvashi shared a couple of photographs on Instagram where she is riding a yak. In one photo she can be seen riding a yak and holding its horns with both hands.

Mumbai, March 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Sunday posed on a yak to celebrate her Instagram account reaching a follower count of 35 millions.

"THANK YOU FAM FOR #35MILLIONLOVE ON @instagram CELEBRATIONS. MY ULTIMATE FAVOURITE POSE ON YAK (living plush toy). I promise you guys have changed my life, I'm so blessed @teamurvashirautelaofficial. WHAT'S YOUR FAV POSE ON YAK," Urvashi wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi will next be seen in the web series "Inspector Avinash". Urvashi plays Poonam Mishra, wife of supercop, Inspector Avinash Mishra, in the show. The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

--IANS

abh/sdr/