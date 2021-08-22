Urvashi Rautela recalls 'silly fights' with her brother

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane as she recalled the "silly fights" with her brother on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The 'Great Grand Masti' actress revealed her childhood fights with her brother in an exclusive conversation with IANS.

She shared, "The 'remote fight' between me and my brother Yashraj was always historic. We all had a fight with our siblings for having control over a television remote, and that's something which is etched on the memory wall of hearts forever."