Urvashi Rautela recalls working with late actor Vivekh

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela took to social media on Sunday to mourn the demise of Padma Shri actor Vivekh and recall her experience of working with him in her upcoming Tamil debut film.

The first schedule of the film was shot in Manali last month.

Urvashi shared a photograph with the late Tamil film actor on Instagram and a video where the two of them can be seen reading a script and practicing the dialogues.