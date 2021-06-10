Urvashi Rautela shares training video of getting punched in the gut

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela on Thursday shared a video of getting punched repeatedly in the gut by her trainer.

In the Instagram clip, Urvashi stands in a black sports bra and yoga pants while her trainer repeatedly punches her in the abdomen.

"NO PAIN NO GAIN. He clocks me right in the gut Getting walloped is part of my action film absorbing his blows," Urvashi captioned the video, which currently has 195K views.