Urvashi Rautela takes mud bath, shares photo

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela is taking beauty cue from Queen Cleopatra, going by her Instagram post on Monday.

The actress posted a picture having mud bath, and wrote: "MY FAV MUD BATH SPA / MUD THERAPY. Cleopatra was an early lover of a mud bath, while modern fans includes me. Enjoying the red mud of a Balearic beach. Its said to have been used as a mirror by Venus, the Roman goddess of love. Its mineral-rich mud is considered therapeutic and good for skin."