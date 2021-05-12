Urvashi Rautela tried adding Bollywood elements to her international album 'Versace Baby'

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela, who has shot her debut international music album "Versace Baby" with Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, says she has tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to the song, and also tried to ensure an element of Indianness about it.

"I really can't wait for all of you guys to enjoy this and I have tried to add a lot of Bollywood elements to it, as I am a proud Indian. Whatever project I am a part of, I will always make sure it has a lot of Indianness. So, yes, you are going to see a lot of Bollywood in 'Versace Baby'," she said.