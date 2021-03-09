Urvashi Rautela tries 'Lucknowi accent' for web series

Urvashi plays Poonam Mishra, wife of supercop, Inspector Avinash Mishra, in the show "Inspector Avinash". The series is based on the life of Inspector Mishra and has Randeep Hooda essaying the title role.

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Actresss Urvashi Rautela plays a Lucknowi character in an upcoming web series, and she is working hard to get the accent of her character right.

"Accents are important to know who you are where you are from as a character. I got a lot of help from my vocal coach and dialect specialist. Movie accents are the ones you don't really notice but actually are considered the foundation of the characters. For the very first time, I will be speaking in a Lucknowi accent. It's a challenging part for me," said Urvashi.

Besides the accent, Urvashi has also been spending time with Poonam to understand her day-to-day routine and lifestyle.

"I am hanging out with Poonam Mishra to grasp everything about her. Even the smallest thing about hers, which I can grab, will be super best for my role. Basically, I am soaking in all her characteristics -- from the way she talks to her dressing style, her bangles, sarees, everything," said Urvashi.

