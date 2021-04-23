Urvashi Rautela unveils motion poster of her music video 'Doob gaye'

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Apr 23rd, 2021, 20:21:25hrs
Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram on Friday to post the motion poster of her upcoming music single "Doob gaye", featuring singer Guru Randhawa. Both the artistes look madly in love in the poster.

She captioned the post as: "Hum to doob gaye unke pyaar mein! Doob Gaye releasing on 30th April."

Later the actress also put up a fun video, where she welcomes everyone to a make-up master class.

In the video she tries doing Guru's make-up, which leaves the crew in splits.

--IANS

ym/vnc

