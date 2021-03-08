Urvashi Rautela: We need representation that reflects all women and girls

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Urvashi Rautela feels every industry needs more representation of women, so that progressive change comes along.

On International Women's Day, the actress said: "We need women's representation that reflects all women and girls in all their diversity and abilities, and across all cultural, social, economic and political situations. This is the only way we will get real societal change that incorporates women in decision-making as equals and benefits us all."