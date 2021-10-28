U.S. businesses face labour shortage amid Covid-19: Singaporean media

This happened although millions of Americans who lost their jobs to the pandemic have returned to work, said CNA, a local English language Asian news network.

Singapore, Oct 28 (IANS) Companies nationwide in the US have reported their struggling with labour shortage in recent months amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Singaporean media reported recently.

Official data showed that more than 10 million jobs were unfilled at the end of August, said the CNA report.

Moreover, the labour force participation rate, which measures the U.S. economy's active workforce, was 61.6 per cent in September this year, compared to 63.3 per cent before the pandemic, Xinhua news agency reported.

The causes of the short-staffed situation are myriad, from continued fears of contracting Covid-19, particularly among people who live with elderly family or children, to objections over work-life balance and low wages, according to the report.

