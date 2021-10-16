US child Covid cases top 6 million

Washington, Oct 16 (IANS) The cumulative number of child Covid-19 cases in the US has surpassed 6 million, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP).
As of October 7, over 6.04 million American children have contracted the virus since the pandemic began, Xinhua news agency reported citing the AAP.
The number of new child Covid-19 cases remains exceptionally high, it said. Over 148,000 cases were added between September 30 and October 7, with over 750,000 child cases added over the past four weeks.
Over two weeks, September 23-October 7, there was a 6 per cent increase in the cumulated number of child Covid-19 cases in the country, said the report.
