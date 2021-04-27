US Consulate in Hyd cancels visa services from May 3

Hyderabad, April 27 (IANS) The US Consulate General on Tuesday announced that it has cancelled all routine visa services from May 3 in view of Covid-19 situation.

"Considering current COVID-19 conditions, all routine visa services at the U.S. Consulate General Hyderabad are cancelled from May 3 until further notice, including all routine non-immigrant visa interview appointments and interview waiver appointments," the US Consulate General tweeted on Tuesday.