U.S. could have reduced Covid-19 deaths by 30-40%: Former Health official

Washington, Oct 30 (IANS) The United States could have saved tens of thousands of lives if certain measures against Covid-19 were well implemented in the country in early stages of the pandemic, a former Health official has said.

"I believe if we had fully implemented the mask mandates, the reduction in indoor dining ... and we had increased testing, that we probably could have decreased fatalities into the 30 to 40 per cent less range," Deborah Birx, the White House Covid-19 response coordinator under the Donald Trump administration, told a congressional panel in a closed-door hearing earlier in October.