US Covid-19 cases surpass 50mn: Johns Hopkins University

New York, Dec 14 (IANS) The total number of Covid-19 cases in the US topped 50 million, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

US Covid-19 case on Monday count rose to 50,009,507, with a total of 7,97,916 deaths, as of 2:22 p.m. local time (1922 GMT), the data showed.

California topped the state-level caseload list, with 5,169,348 cases. Texas confirmed the second most Covid-19 cases of 4,394,772, followed by Florida with 3,754,042 cases, New York with 2,854,057 cases, and Illinois with more than 1.9 million cases, Xinhua news agency reported.