US Covid-19 hospitalisation rate for children hits highest level

Washington, Aug 21 (IANS) The Covid-19 hospitalisation rates for children in the US hit its highest levels ever, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Friday.

As for adults, every age group under 50 has also surpassed its previous record of hospitalisation, said a media report, adding that "the biggest increase was in adults ages 30 to 39 and children under 18, both of which were more than 30 per cent higher than their previous peak", the Xinhua news agency reported.