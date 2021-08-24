US Covid cases, hospitalisations, deaths continue to climb

The current 7-day moving average of daily new cases (133,056) increased 14.0 per cent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (116,740), according to the latest CDC weekly report.

Washington, Aug 24 (IANS) US Covid-19 new cases, hospitalisations, deaths continue to climb due to the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, showed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As to the new hospital admissions, the current 7-day average for August 11-August 17 was 11,521, a 14.2 per cent increase from the prior 7-day average (10,088) from August 4- August 10, said the report, Xinhua news agency reported.

New admissions of patients with confirmed Covid-19 are currently at their highest levels since the start of the pandemic in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oregon, and Washington.

The current 7-day moving average of new deaths (641) has increased 10.8 per cent compared with the previous 7-day moving average (578).

Nationally, the combined proportion of cases attributed to Delta is estimated to increase to 98.8 per cent, said the report.

The US total Covid-19 infections are over 37.8 million with more than 629,000 deaths, according to a tally updated on Monday afternoon by the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday, 51.5 per cent of the total US population were fully vaccinated, showed CDC data.

