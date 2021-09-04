US Covid cases reach new daily high: CDC

The current seven-day moving average was 153,246, which was 123.6 per cent higher than the figure observed approximately one year ago and 1,217.0 per cent higher than the lowest record on June 18, 2021, Xinhua news agency quoted the report released on Friday as saying.

Washington, Sep 4 (IANS) The current seven-day moving average of daily new Covid-19 cases in the US was over 150,000, up 4.9 per cent from the previous week, according to the latest report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of Saturday morning, the country's overall caseload and death toll stood at 39,848,170 and 647,573, respectively.

The current seven-day daily average of new hospital admissions on August 25-31 was 12,156, up 1.7 per cent from the previous seven-day average.

The current seven-day moving average of new deaths was 1,047, an increase of 3.7 per cent compared with the previous seven-day moving average.

The country has so far administered 372.1 million vaccine doses.

Overall, about 205.9 million people, or 62 per cent of the total US population, have received at least one dos.

About 175 million people, or 52.7 per cent of the total US population, have been fully vaccinated.

