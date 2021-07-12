US gifts 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine to Bhutan

As per a statement issued by the US Embassy in New Delhi, 500,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan on Monday.

The vaccine doses were donated by the U.S. government and the American people as part of the Biden-Harris administration's global efforts to end the COVID-19 pandemic, the statement said.

"The United States is proud of our longstanding friendship with Bhutan and its people," said Charge d'Affaires Ambassador Atul Keshap.

"Supporting Bhutan's efforts to provide safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines to its people demonstrates the United States' leadership in the Indo-Pacific region and around the world."

The arrival of the Moderna vaccines is the latest example of the United States' efforts to support Bhutan as it combats the spread of COVID-19, the statement said.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. government has provided Bhutan more than $1 million to strengthen the country's healthcare system, contributed technical assistance, and increased laboratory testing capacity.

In addition, the U.S. government has donated essential health equipment to Bhutan, including 110 oxygen cylinders, more than 17,000 N95 masks, medical machinery and vehicles, and 15 state-of-the-art ventilators which are in use at hospitals throughout the country.

The embassy quoted President Joe Biden's statement, "In times of trouble, Americans reach out to offer help and to offer a helping hand. That's who we are. We're going to help lead the world out of this pandemic, working alongside our global partners."

