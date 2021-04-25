US Oregon reports almost 2,500 Covid related deaths

The OHA also reported 830 new confirmed and presumptive cases of Covid-19, bringing the total number to 179,930 across the state, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Eight new Covid-19 related deaths were reported in US western state of Oregon, raising the state's death toll to 2,484, according to the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).

As Covid-19 cases continued to surge in Oregon, officials warned on Friday that one-third of the state's counties were at risk of increased restrictions, including limiting restaurants to outdoor dining only and closing gyms.

Oregon's Covid-19 hospitalisations increased by 39 per cent over the past week and have increased by 109 per cent since the beginning of March.

The OHA also reported on Saturday that the state has administered a total of 1,452,244 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,220,018 first and second doses of Moderna, and 91,967 single doses of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines.

