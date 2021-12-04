US state Louisiana reports its 1st possible Omicron case

The case was reported to be someone in the Greater New Orleans area who recently travelled within the US, said the Louisiana Department of Health and the City of New Orleans, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We now know Omicron is here in Louisiana. This is cause for concern, but not panic," said State Health Officer Joseph Kanter.

"To all Louisianans, the single best action you can take to protect yourselves and your families is to get yourself and loved ones vaccinated and boosted if eligible," said Kanter.

So far, the Omicron variant has been detected in more than 30 countries and at least nine US states, according to an ABC News report.

