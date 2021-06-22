US to fall short of Biden's July 4 vaccination goal: Official

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said the administration, instead, has met its 70 per cent target for people 30 and older and is on track to hit it for those 27 and older by July 4, Xinhua news agency reported.

Washington, June 23 (IANS) The White House said on Tuesday that the country will not hit US President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70 per cent of American adults to receive at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot by July 4.

"We want every American in every community to be protected and free from fear of the virus. That's why we'll keep working to vaccinate more Americans across the summer and into the fall... we are not stopping at 70 per cent and we're not stopping on July Fourth," Zients said at a White House COVID response briefing.

He said US officials are working with state and local leaders to reach younger people.

"We think it'll take a few extra weeks to get to 70 per cent of all adults with at least one shot with the 18- to 26-year-olds factored in," he said.

Zients said many younger Americans have been less eager to get a shot, urging vaccinations of the younger population to prevent the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

Biden announced in early May the goal to administer at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to 70 per cent of American adults by July 4.

