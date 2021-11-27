US to restrict travel from southern Africa amid new Covid variant scare

Washington, Nov 27 (IANS) US President Joe Biden has announced that the US will impose travel restrictions on eight African countries as a new variant of the coronavirus has been detected on the continent.

As per advice from his chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci, Biden said on Friday that from Monday, his administration will restrict air travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi as a "precautionary" measure to prevent the newly discovered Omicron variant of coronavirus from spreading into the US.