US workforce impaired by Covid-19, guns, drugs

Washington, Nov 7 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic, as well as gun violence and drug overdoses, have caused lasting damage to the US workforce over the last two years, media have recently reported.

Almost 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, the Labor Department said.

Nearly 900,000 people left their jobs at hotels and restaurants, while another 1.3 million quit retailers, and healthcare and social assistance employers, Labor Department data showed.