Uttarakhand doc on 'KBC 13' hotseat give father-in-law the credit

Dr Neha is a veterinarian from Uttarakhand's Champawat district and has also worked as a nodal officer during the Covid pandemic. She managed to answer 12 questions and won Rs 12.5 lakh.

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Neha Bathla became the second contestant to occupy the hotseat on the show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

When asked how she feels about it, Dr Neha responded that it is not just money but she is here to fulfil the dream of her father-in-law Pradeep Kumar Joshi. She said: "I came to 'KBC 13' because of my father-in-law, as he is the one who motivated me to be in the show as he is a big fan of Amitabh Bachchan. Moreover, as I am interested in reading and keeping myself updated on every latest event, he asked me to participate in it."

Dr Neha was desperate to make it to the hotseat by winning the Triple Test. And adding to it she was also overwhelmed by the respect she got from Amitabh Bachchan.

"I was so nervous before, especially facing a superstar like him was just beyond my imagination. But Amitabh ji is such a kind person and without showing any tantrums he said, 'I respect your profession', and I think this was the biggest thing for me."

Despite getting stuck at the 13th question, she seemed quite satisfied and said: "I am happy that I came here and in this way I showed my respect and regards for my father-in-law."

She wishes to utilise the money in helping underprivileged kids by offering them education.

