UV Creations announce Anushka Shetty's next on her birthday

Hyderabad, Nov 7 (IANS) On the occasion of Anushka Shetty's birthday Sunday, Telugu production house UV Creations has announced its third project with the actress. The announcement came as a birthday surprise for Anushka's fans.

The Twitter handle of UV Creations wrote, "In 2013, she stole our hearts in Mirchi as a Beauty Queen. In 2018, she mesmerized us in Bhaagamathie as a Fearless Queen. Now that Anushka Shetty and UV Creations are coming together once again for their Hattrick Combination with a New Age Entertainer written & directed by Mahesh Babu P. #Anushka48. The shoot starts soon. Happy Birthday, Sweety."

The excited actress took to her social media profile to express her happiness over the upcoming movie, "With all the birthday wishes, love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP #UVcreations Smile Always, Always Forever", the 'Arundhathi' actress wrote, as she shared the video.

The yet-to-be-titled movie is to be made in all south Indian languages like her previous movie 'Bhaagamathie'. Other details of the movie, including information about the remaining members of the cast and crew, are expected to be out soon.

--IANS

py/kr