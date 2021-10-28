V K Prakash’s 'Erida' to have an OTT release on Oct 28

Erida, directed by V K Prakash, will release on Oct 28. The movie is releasing on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Erida comes with the tagline a tale of a Goddess in love. Ajji Medayil and Aroma Babu are the producers.

Samyuktha Menon, Kishore and Nassar play the lead roles. Y V Rajesh is the writer. S Loganathan is the cinematographer. Suresh Urs is the editor. Abhijith Shylanath is the music director.