  4. V K Prakash’s 'Erida' to have an OTT release on Oct 28

Source :SIFY
Author :MOVIEBUZZ
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 09:37:25hrs
Erida

Erida, directed by V K Prakash, will release on Oct 28. The movie is releasing on the OTT platform, Amazon Prime Video.

Erida comes with the tagline a tale of a Goddess in love. Ajji Medayil and Aroma Babu are the producers.

Samyuktha Menon, Kishore and Nassar play the lead roles. Y V Rajesh is the writer. S Loganathan is the cinematographer. Suresh Urs is the editor. Abhijith Shylanath is the music director.

Erida is said to have been inspired from the Greek mythology and is also a women centric thriller. 

