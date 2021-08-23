Vaani hopes 'Shamshera', 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' solidify her position

In 'Shamshera', Vaani, who turned 33 on Monday, has been paired opposite Ranbir Kapoor and in 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', she will be seen with actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Vaani Kapoor has two films lined up for release - 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'. The actress hopes these movies position her correctly as a performer.

"I have an exciting year to look forward to actually! I have two big films 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' that are ready to be released in theatres and I'm hoping they will entertain audiences thoroughly," Vaani said.

She added: "These two films will also present me in completely different avatars and I can't wait to see the reaction from people for my performances."

The actress says she has put in her everything for 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' and hopes these two big films will showcase her as a performer who is willing to take risks to deliver powerful performances.

"I have worked tremendously hard in both these projects and I'm delighted about how they have shaped up. I have been choosy about the films that I select because I want to pick quality content over quantity and I'm proud of both 'Shamshera' and 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'," Vaani said.

"They are films that will hopefully position me correctly as a performer who is looking to take the risks and push myself constantly to make a mark."

