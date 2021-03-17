Vaani Kapoor: 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' required a body type I never had

Mumbai, March 17 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor says she has always tried to be fit but her upcoming film "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" pushed her to work harder.

"I have always tried to be fit but 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui' is a film that has really pushed me to work harder and to my limits. To pull off my role, I put myself through a grind that wasn't easy. It was what (director) Abhishek Kapoor saw me have on-screen and I dived headlong into the process of achieving this body type for the film," Vaani said.