Vaani Kapoor eager for all her films to come out

New Delhi, Sep 11 (IANS) Vaani Kapoor has two films lined up for release now "Shamshera" and "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui", and the actress says she is looking forward eagerly for her films to come out.

"I am just eager for all my films to come out and theatres to open and have 100 per cent occupancy because I personally also feel.... I have good films in hand and I love my movies and I am just hoping people can watch them," Vaani, whose latest release is "Bell Bottom", shared while speaking to IANS.