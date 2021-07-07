Vaani Kapoor on board for 'Salaar'?

Bollywood media houses have reported that Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor is likely to play an important role in Prabhas's upcoming magnum opus Salaar. While Shruti Haasan plays Prabhas's pair in the film, Vaani Kapoor is said to be paired opposite the antagonist.

Initially, the team thought of approaching Vijay Sethupathi but the actor is too busy to allocate dates and hence, they are planning to rope in another popular South actor but the makers haven't made any official announcement.