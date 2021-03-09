Vaani Kapoor sets temperatures soaring in new picture

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor posted a glamorous picture for her fans on Instagram, on Tuesday. The actress poses in a yellow cutout ensemble.

"Imagine your cells as billions of stars sparkling inside you... let ‘em shine," she wrote with the picture.

B-Town friends commented on her post, complimenting the actress. Actress Alia Bhatt wrote: "Body" followed by multiple fire emojis, while actress Diana Penty wrote "Ufff" and added three emojis.