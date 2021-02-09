Vaani Kapoor: Want to do more films that celebrate women

"As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre and War that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman. They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient and strong," Vaani said.

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor, says she wants to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions.

The actress added that she always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, and work in projects that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or cannot do.

"Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that's extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase. I'm thankful to be working in an era where people want to see more from a woman than just look stunningly gorgeous on screen," she said.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom, Shamshera starring Ranbir Kapoor, and in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui with Ayushmann Khurrana.

--IANS

dc/vnc