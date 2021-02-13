Vaani Kapoor's Saturday mood is 'wild, rare and messy'

"Wild, rare & messy ! P.S the right kinda background for every mood," Vaani wrote with her photographs.

Mumbai, Feb 13 (IANS) Actress Vaani Kapoor on Saturday shared photographs from a sunflower garden. The actress wears a floral printed long dress with minimal accessories and loose hair, and the mood sure seems sunny.

Reacting the her pictures, Abhishek Kapoor, the director of Vaani's upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui shared a poem by Alfred Lord Tennyson titled "The Flower" in the comments section.

Vaani recently shared that she wants to do more films that celebrate women, their lives and decisions.

Vaani has a busy year ahead, with three big-ticket films lined up for release. Apart from Chandigarh Kare Aashqui with Ayushamann Khurrana, she will be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom and Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

