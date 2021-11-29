Vaashi begins with Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh

Actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have joined the sets of Vaashi, which has started rolling.

Vaashi is being produced by G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalamandir. Vishnu G Raghav is the director.

Keerthy Suresh, who has been doing many high profile projects in Tamil and Telugu, is returning to Malayalam with Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham releasing on Dec 2. Her last Malayalam project was the 2014 Dileep starrer Ring Master, which was a big success.