Vaashi begins with Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh

Last Updated: Mon, Nov 29th, 2021, 11:33:55hrs
Keerthy

Actors Tovino Thomas and Keerthy Suresh have joined the sets of Vaashi, which has started rolling.

Vaashi is being produced by G Suresh Kumar under the banner of Revathy Kalamandir. Vishnu G Raghav is the director.

Keerthy Suresh, who has been doing many high profile projects in Tamil and Telugu, is returning to Malayalam with Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham releasing on Dec 2. Her last Malayalam project was the 2014 Dileep starrer Ring Master, which was a big success.

Tovino Thomas has just completed Thallumala. The actor has the eagerly awaited Minnal Murali due for OTT release this December. 

