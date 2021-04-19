'Vaathi Coming' bug hits Deepika Padukone!

The viral Vaathi Coming track is the current most popular song in India that cricketers, film stars, and even politicians are using the song on their social media platforms. Composed by the Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander, Vijay's infectious dance moves and popularity are the major factors behind the massive reach of the track.

The latest update is that Bollywood's numero uno star Deepika Padukone has also used this track in her reels video with the caption BTS of BTS (BTS - Behind the Scene). The mass Vaathi Coming track runs on the background of the video in which Deepika mostly walks in for work.

Needless to say, Vijay fans have hit the comment section of Deepika Padukone's Instagram and only make it a viral reels video of the actress.

Though Vijay and Deepika are the two top stars in Kollywood and Bollywood, they haven't worked together yet. Fans in the comment section say that they would like to see the pair on the big screen.

Watch the video here: https://www.instagram.com/p/CNzpTWEjnBR/