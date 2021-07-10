'Vaazhl' trailer looks promising, to be premiere on Sony LIV on July 16

The trailer of Aruvi director Arun Prabhu Purushothaman's Vaazhl looks promising with an impressive cut. The trailer has the story of three important characters and their life journey filled with a lot of adventures.
The visuals look grand and aesthetic. The connection among the dialogues of each character also gives us a strong hope that the director has penned a detailed script yet again after his eye-raising debut.
Pradeep, Bhanu, Diva, and Yathra are playing pivotal characters in this film for which Pradeep Kumar has composed the music.
Shelley Calist's stunning visuals and Raymond Derrick Crasta's meticulous editing also made the trailer even more interesting.
Vaazhl is all set to release on Sony LIV on July 16.