Vaccinating teachers against Covid-19 by March 30: Bangladesh PM

She made the remarks when speaking at the inaugural ceremony via videoconference for distributing stipends, tuition fees, admission assistance and financial grants to poor and meritorious students, the Xinhua news reported.

Dhaka, March 1 (IANS) Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said teachers and officials of educational institutions in the country should be vaccinated against the Covid-19 by March 30.

"We've already instructed the Ministry of Health to take action on that and the vaccine will be administered to everyone," she said as the Bangladeshi government has decided to reopen educational institutions in the country in phases.

The Bangladeshi government on Saturday announced reopening schools on March 30, and that universities will resume classes on May 17 as the Covid-19 situation eased in the country.

Bangladesh recorded 385 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 and eight new deaths on Sunday, bringing its total tally to 546,216 with 8,408 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 13,411 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh.

The total number of recovered patients in the country has increased to 496,924 currently including 817 new recoveries on Sunday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the Covid-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is currently 1.54 percent and recovery rate is 90.98 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest number of daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30 last year.

--IANS

int/rs